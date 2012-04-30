* AECO drops C$0.03 to C$1.59/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Monday on high short-term supply in Alberta and moderate forecasts for most markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 3 Canadian cents to average C$1.59 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.57 and C$1.61 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be above normal through Sunday. Southern Alberta lows will be near the seasonal average for the next six days. The U.S. National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.98 billion cubic feet, 173 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.29 bcf into the system and a net 765 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 2 cents to average $2.34 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.92 per mmBtu, up 10 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/30/12 4/27/12 May C$1.53-1.58 C$1.53-1.58 June C$1.61-1.66 n.a. Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.61-2.66 C$2.71-2.76 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Alden Bentley)