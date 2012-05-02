* AECO rises C$0.05 to C$1.79/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, May 2 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose for a second straight session on Wednesday as short-term supplies tightened and temperatures remained cool in the West. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 5 Canadian cents to average C$1.79 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.77 and C$1.81 a GJ. Southern Alberta lows will be near the seasonal average of just above the freezing mark through Monday before rising, Environment Canada said. Toronto temperatures are forecast at above-normal through Saturday then expected to fall to more seasonal values. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.42 billion cubic feet, 384 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.06 bcf into the system and a net 936 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.50 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.05 per mmBtu, unchanged on the day. AECO Forwards: 5/02/12 5/01/12 Bal. May C$1.69-1.74 C$1.74-1.79 June C$1.76-1.81 C$1.75-1.80 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.72-2.77 C$2.77-2.82