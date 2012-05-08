* AECO falls C$0.04 to C$1.71/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Tuesday on forecasts calling for mild
temperatures in most markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.71 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.70 and C$1.75 a GJ.
Southern Alberta lows are expected to be at or above normal
for five of the next six days, Environment Canada said. Toronto
low temperatures are forecast to be above normal on Wednesday
and will then run at or a few degrees below the seasonal average
through Monday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.69 billion cubic
feet, 109 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.84 bcf into the system and a net 841
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell a penny to average $2.50 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.04 per mmBtu, down 1
cent.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 5/08/12 5/07/12
Bal. May C$1.69-1.74 C$1.74-1.79
June C$1.74-1.79 C$1.76-1.81
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.82-2.87 C$2.84-2.89
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)