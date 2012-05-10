* AECO rises C$0.02 to C$1.90/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, May 10 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Thursday on strengthening futures, a bullish
storage report and tight short-term supply in Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.90 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.88 and C$1.94 a GJ.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said gas inventories there rose last week by 30
billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet.
The build fell short of the Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf
and came in well below last year and the five-year average.
In Canada, stocks last week rose by 6.2 bcf, or 1.2 percent,
to 505.5 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage
facilities ended the week 71.5 percent full. A year earlier they
stood at 33.1 percent of capacity.�
Southern Alberta lows are expected at or below normal
through Saturday, then get warmer, Environment Canada said.
Toronto low temperatures are forecast to at or above the
seasonal average through Wednesday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.55 billion cubic
feet, 252 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.13 bcf into the system and a net 771
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.63 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.18 per mmBtu, down 2
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 5/10/12 5/09/12
Bal. May C$1.89-1.94 C$1.89-1.94
June C$1.89-1.94 C$1.89-1.94
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.98-3.03 C$2.90-2.95
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)