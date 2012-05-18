* AECO jumps C$0.06 to C$2.17/GJ * Export prices climb CALGARY, Alberta, May 18 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose to the highest in more than 15 weeks on Friday on forecasts for warm weather in eastern markets and stronger futures prices. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta climbed 6 Canadian cents to average C$2.17 a gigajoule, the highest since January 30. Deals were done between C$2.14 and C$2.19 a GJ. Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected dip below normal on Saturday, then warm to the average or higher through Thursday, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be above normal for the next six days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.79 billion cubic feet, 14 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 442 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents to average $2.77 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.45 per mmBtu, up 11 cents. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/18/12 5/17/12 Bal. May C$2.12-2.17 C$2.05-2.10 June C$2.17-2.22 C$2.06-2.11 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.05-3.10 C$3.02-3.07 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Carol Bishopric)