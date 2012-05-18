* AECO jumps C$0.06 to C$2.17/GJ
* Export prices climb
CALGARY, Alberta, May 18 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose to the highest in more than 15 weeks on Friday
on forecasts for warm weather in eastern markets and stronger
futures prices.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
climbed 6 Canadian cents to average C$2.17 a gigajoule, the
highest since January 30. Deals were done between C$2.14 and
C$2.19 a GJ.
Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected dip below
normal on Saturday, then warm to the average or higher through
Thursday, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are
forecast to be above normal for the next six days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.79 billion cubic
feet, 14 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 442
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents to average $2.77
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.45 per mmBtu, up 11
cents.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 5/18/12 5/17/12
Bal. May C$2.12-2.17 C$2.05-2.10
June C$2.17-2.22 C$2.06-2.11
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.05-3.10 C$3.02-3.07
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Carol Bishopric)