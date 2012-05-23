* AECO climbs C$0.05 to C$2.18/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, May 23 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Wednesday to their highest in nearly four
months as heating demand picked up in the West and cooling loads
increased in the East.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 5 Canadian cents to average C$2.18 a gigajoule, the highest
since January 30. Deals were done between C$2.15 and C$2.23 a
GJ.
Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected to remain just
above the freezing mark through the weekend, Environment Canada
said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast well above normal
through Monday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.94 billion cubic
feet, 140 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.84 bcf into the system and a net 804
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.78
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.45 per mmBtu, up 5 cents.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 5/23/12 5/22/12
Bal. May C$2.17-2.22 C$2.15-2.20
June C$2.18-2.23 C$2.14-2.19
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.00-3.05 C$2.98-3.03
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)