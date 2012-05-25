* AECO drops C$0.17 to C$2.06/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, May 25 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Friday rose, dropping off from a four-month high on ample short-term supplies in Alberta, lower futures and forecasts for cooler weather in some big markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 17 Canadian cents from the highest since Jan. 30 to average C$2.06 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.93 and C$2.12 a GJ. Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected be cooler than usual through Monday then warm to above the seasonal average for the next three days, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be above normal through Tuesday and will then turn cooler than average for the next two days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.99 billion cubic feet, 184 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 607 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dropped 14 cents to average $2.69 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.29 per mmBtu, down 10 cents. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/25/12 5/24/12 Bal. May C$2.00-2.05 C$2.19-2.24 June C$2.06-2.11 C$2.19-2.24 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.95-3.00 $2.94-2.99 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)