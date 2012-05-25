* AECO drops C$0.17 to C$2.06/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, May 25 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Friday rose, dropping off from a four-month
high on ample short-term supplies in Alberta, lower futures and
forecasts for cooler weather in some big markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 17 Canadian cents from the highest since Jan. 30 to average
C$2.06 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.93 and C$2.12 a
GJ.
Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected be cooler than
usual through Monday then warm to above the seasonal average for
the next three days, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in
Toronto are forecast to be above normal through Tuesday and will
then turn cooler than average for the next two days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.99 billion cubic
feet, 184 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 607
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, dropped 14 cents to average $2.69 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.29 per mmBtu, down 10
cents.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 5/25/12 5/24/12
Bal. May C$2.00-2.05 C$2.19-2.24
June C$2.06-2.11 C$2.19-2.24
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.95-3.00 $2.94-2.99
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)