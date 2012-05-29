* AECO rises C$0.03 to C$2.09/GJ * Export prices dip CALGARY, Alberta, May 29 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose despite weaker futures on Tuesday as short-term supplies tightened in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta gained 3 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.09 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.06 and C$2.11 a GJ. Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected to be slightly warmer than average over the next six days, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast at a degree or two on either side of the seasonal norm through Sunday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.56 billion cubic feet, 239 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.6 bcf into the system and a net 677 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dipped 4 cents from Friday to average $2.65 per million British thermal units. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.28 per mmBtu, down 1 cent. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/29/12 5/25/12 Bal. May C$1.99-2.04 C$2.00-2.05 June C$2.02-2.07 C$2.06-2.11 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.95-3.00 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Dale Hudson)