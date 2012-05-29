* AECO rises C$0.03 to C$2.09/GJ
* Export prices dip
CALGARY, Alberta, May 29 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose despite weaker futures on Tuesday as short-term
supplies tightened in Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
gained 3 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.09 a
gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.06 and C$2.11 a GJ.
Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected to be slightly
warmer than average over the next six days, Environment Canada
said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast at a degree or two
on either side of the seasonal norm through Sunday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.56 billion cubic
feet, 239 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.6 bcf into the system and a net 677
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, dipped 4 cents from Friday to average
$2.65 per million British thermal units.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.28 per mmBtu, down 1
cent.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 5/29/12 5/25/12
Bal. May C$1.99-2.04 C$2.00-2.05
June C$2.02-2.07 C$2.06-2.11
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.95-3.00
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Dale Hudson)