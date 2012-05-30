* AECO falls C$0.11 to C$1.98/GJ * Export prices dip CALGARY, Alberta, May 30 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Wednesday on moderate temperatures in central Canada and waning futures prices. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 11 Canadian cents to average C$1.98 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.94 and C$2.00 a GJ. Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected be mostly warmer than average over the next six days, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are expected to be cooler than average until Monday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.7 billion cubic feet, 99 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.53 bcf into the system and a net 277 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dipped 14 cents to average $2.51 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.25 per mmBtu, down 3 cents. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 5/30/12 5/29/12 June C$1.93-1.98 C$2.02-2.07 July C$1.96-2.01 n.a Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.79-2.84 C$2.84-3.89 (Reporting by Scott Haggett;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)