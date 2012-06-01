* AECO falls C$0.11 to C$1.81/GJ * Export prices drop CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Friday on mild weather forecasts and ample short-term supply in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta lost 11 Canadian cents to average C$1.81 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.74 and C$1.87 a GJ. Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected to be warmer than average for five of the next six days, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast at or below the seasonal average through Thursday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.4 billion cubic feet, 601 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.7 bcf into the system and a net 435 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 9 cents to average $2.35 per million British thermal units. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.03 per mmBtu, down 14 cents. ($1=$1.04 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 6/01/12 5/31/12 bal. June C$1.81-1.86 C$1.92-1.97 July C$1.87-1.92 C$2.02-2.07 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.82-2.87 C$2.90-2.95 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Dale Hudson)