* AECO falls C$0.10 to C$1.65/GJ
* Export prices weaken
CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Friday as forecasters called for slightly
cooler temperatures in the East.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
lost 10 Canadian cents to average C$1.65 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.59 and C$1.68 a GJ.
Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be normal or warmer
for most of the next six days, with the exception of a cool-down
on Tuesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta
temperatures are expected to be around the seasonal average or
below through the period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.5 billion cubic
feet, 293 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system and a net 465
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 8 cents to average $2.37
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.95 per mmBtu, down 10
cents.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/08/12 6/07/12
bal. June C$1.58-1.63 C$1.60-1.65
July C$1.69-1.74 C$1.76-1.81
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.78-2.84 C$2.74-2.79
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by John Wallace)