* AECO rise C$0.07 to C$1.65/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, June 12 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Tuesday despite forecasts for cool weather as short-term supply in Alberta tightened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 7 Canadian cents to average C$1.65 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.59 and C$1.72 a GJ. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be cooler than average until Saturday and then turn warmer than usual through Monday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler than average for most of the week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.15 billion cubic feet, 651 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.46 bcf into the system and a net 287 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices dropped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $2.38 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.64 per mmBtu, down 40 cents. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 6/12/12 6/11/12 bal. June C$1.61-1.66 C$1.50-1.63 July C$1.66-1.71 C$1.59-1.64 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.75-2.80 C$2.73-2.78 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)