* AECO rises C$0.01 to C$1.77/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 Canadian spot natural gas prices edged higher Thursday as mixed forecasts for big markets mostly offset a surge in futures. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose a penny to average C$1.77 a gigajoule. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944 trillion cubic feet. The build fell short of a Reuters poll estimate of 74 bcf and came in well below last year's gain of 72 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 88 bcf. In Canada, stocks rose last week by 12.1 bcf, or 2.1 percent, to 575.3 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week 78.9 percent full. A year earlier they were at 48.2 percent of capacity. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to remain above the seasonal norm through Wednesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler than average for most of the next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.39 billion cubic feet, 417 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.35 bcf into the system and a net 235 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 2 cents to average $2.36 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.05 per mmBtu, up 6 cents. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 6/14/12 6/13/12 bal. June C$1.86-1.91 C$1.67-1.72 July C$1.76-1.81 C$1.66-1.71 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.78-2.83 C$2.71-2.76 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)