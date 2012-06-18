* AECO rises C$0.07 to C$1.96/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, June 18 Canadian spot natural gas prices climbed for the fifth straight session on Monday as temperatures in East soared and futures jumped 5 percent. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 7 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.96 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.93 and C$2. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to remain well above the seasonal norm for the next four days, jumping to as high as 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are expected to be below normal through Thursday the warm up for the following three days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.6 billion cubic feet, 186 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system and a net 326 mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 9 cents from Friday to average $2.67 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.25 per mmBtu, down 5 cents. ($1=$1.03 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 6/18/12 6/15/12 bal. June C$1.96-2.01 C$1.86-1.91 July C$1.94-1.99 C$1.86-1.91 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.87-2.92 C$2.82-2.87 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)