* AECO up C$0.18 at C$2.26/GJ * Export prices climb CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 11 Canadian spot natural gas prices jumped to their highest levels in more than four weeks on Tuesday as futures surged and temperatures in Eastern markets were forecast to climb. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 18 Canadian cents to average C$2.26 a gigajoule, the highest since Aug. 9. Deals were done between C$2.18 and C$2.32 a GJ. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast to climb to well above normal for the rest of the week then moderate by Sunday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures will be on either side of normal through Monday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.87 billion cubic feet, 366 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.36 bcf into the system and a net 424 mmcf was placed into storage facilities in the province. Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, jumped 20 cents to average $3.23 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.73 per mmBtu, also up 20 cents. ($1=$0.97 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/11/12 9/10/12 bal. September C$2.32-2.37 C$2.07-2.12 October C$2.34-2.39 C$2.12-2.17 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.83-2.88 C$2.72-2.77 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)