* AECO up C$0.18 at C$2.26/GJ
* Export prices climb
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 11 Canadian spot natural
gas prices jumped to their highest levels in more than four
weeks on Tuesday as futures surged and temperatures in Eastern
markets were forecast to climb.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 18 Canadian cents to average C$2.26 a gigajoule, the
highest since Aug. 9. Deals were done between C$2.18 and C$2.32
a GJ.
Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
are forecast to climb to well above normal for the rest of the
week then moderate by Sunday, Environment Canada said. Southern
Alberta temperatures will be on either side of normal through
Monday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.87 billion cubic
feet, 366 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.36 bcf into the system
and a net 424 mmcf was placed into storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, jumped 20 cents to average
$3.23 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.73 per mmBtu, also up 20
cents.
($1=$0.97 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 9/11/12 9/10/12
bal. September C$2.32-2.37 C$2.07-2.12
October C$2.34-2.39 C$2.12-2.17
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.83-2.88 C$2.72-2.77
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)