* AECO up C$0.08 at C$2.34/GJ * Export prices climb CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 12 Canadian spot natural gas prices jumped to their highest in six weeks on Wednesday on rising futures and warm temperatures in Eastern markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.34 a gigajoule, the highest since August 1. Deals were done between C$2.30 and C$2.39 a GJ. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast to above or well above normal for the rest of the week until Tuesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures will be on either side of normal through Tuesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.85 billion cubic feet, 388 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.3 bcf into the system and a net 428 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 8 cents to average $3.31 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.81 per mmBtu, also up 8 cents. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/12/12 9/11/12 bal. September C$2.36-2.42 C$2.32-2.37 October C$2.39-2.44 C$2.34-2.39 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.90-2.95 C$2.83-2.88 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Andrew Hay)