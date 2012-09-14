* AECO down C$0.08 at C$2.28/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 14 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Friday as forecasters called for mild seasonal weather over the coming week and as futures weakened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta eased 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.28 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.25 and C$2.33 a GJ. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, and southern Alberta will be on either side of normal through Thursday, according to Environment Canada. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.55 billion cubic feet, 692 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.35 bcf into the system and a net 343 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 9 cents to average $3.22 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.75 per mmBtu, down 8 cents. ($1=$0.97 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/14/12 9/13/12 bal. September C$2.29-2.34 C$2.28-2.33 October C$2.34-2.39 C$2.42-2.47 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.85-2.90 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bernard Orr)