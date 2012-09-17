* AECO down C$0.06 at C$2.22/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 17 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Monday on cool temperatures in eastern markets and a drop in futures. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 6 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.22 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.19 and C$2.24 a GJ. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, will be below normal through Sunday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta will be warmer than normal for the next six days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.88 billion cubic feet, 360 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.49 bcf into the system and a net 294 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents from Friday to average $3.18 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.69 per mmBtu, down 6 cents. ($1=$0.97 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/17/12 9/14/12 bal. September C$2.19-2.24 C$2.29-2.34 October C$2.27-2.32 C$2.34-2.39 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.79-2.84 C$2.84-2.89 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)