CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 20 Canadian spot natural
gas prices were flat on Thursday as tight short-term supply
offset a bearish storage report.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta was
unchanged at an average C$2.28 a gigajoule. Deals were done
between C$2.24 and C$2.29 a GJ.
Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
will be mostly cooler than normal through Wednesday, Environment
Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast to be warmer than
normal for the next week.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said inventories rose last week by 67 billion
cubic feet to 3.496 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 64 bcf gain.
In Canada stocks last week rose 10 bcf, or 1.5 percent, to
682.2 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage
facilities ended the week at 93.5 percent of capacity. A year
earlier they were 85.1 percent full.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.78 billion cubic
feet, 453 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.32 bcf into the system
and a net 246 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $3.03 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.69 per mmBtu, down 1
cent.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 9/20/12 9/19/12
bal. September C$2.20-2.25 C$2.20-2.25
October C$2.27-2.32 C$2.29-2.34
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.82-2.87 C$2.82-2.87
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)