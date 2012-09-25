* AECO up C$0.09 at C$2.27/GJ * Export prices dip CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 25 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Tuesday in line with a stronger futures market. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 9 Canadian cents to average C$2.27 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.23 and C$2.30 a GJ. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, will run a degree or two on either side of normal over the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast to be warmer than normal through Monday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.18 billion cubic feet, 53 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system and a net 609 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices slipped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell a penny from to average $3 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.70 per mmBtu, down 2 cents. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/25/12 9/24/12 bal. September C$2.24-2.29 C$2.22-2.27 October C$2.34-2.39 C$2.26-2.31 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.93-2.98 C$2.90-2.95 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)