* AECO down C$0.02 at C$2.33/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 27 Canadian spot natural gas prices slipped on Thursday after U.S. data showed a larger-than-expected gain in weekly inventories. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta eased 2 Canadian cents to average C$2.33 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.25 and C$2.39 a GJ. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States rose by 80 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 76 bcf.[ID:ID:nEAP100R00] Canadian storage volumes rose 1.4 percent to 692 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 93.5 percent full on average, compared with 88 percent full 12 months earlier. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, will run a degree or two on either side of normal over the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast to be warmer than normal Through Sunday, then cool off. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.1 billion cubic feet, 137 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system and a net 1,959 mmcf was placed into storage facilities in the province. Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 9 cents to average $3.23 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.92 per mmBtu, up 14 cents. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/27/12 9/26/12 bal. September C$2.27-2.32 C$2.31-2.36 October C$2.48-2.53 C$2.41-2.46 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.06-3.11 C$2.96-3.01 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)