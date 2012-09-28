* AECO down C$0.29 at C$2.04/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 Canadian spot natural gas prices tumbled on Friday on lower weekend demand and forecasts calling for mild temperatures in big Eastern markets over the next week. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 29 cents Canadian cents to average C$2.04 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.95 and C$2.20 a GJ. Low temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, will run a degree or two on either side of normal over the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast to be warmer than normal through Monday, then fall to a low of just under the freezing mark by Thursday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16 billion cubic feet, 265 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.6 bcf into the system and a net 312 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 12 cents to average $3.35 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.70 per mmBtu, down 22 cents. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/28/12 9/27/12 bal. September C$2.00-2.05 C$2.27-2.32 October C$2.44-2.49 C$2.48-2.53 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.07-3.12 C$3.06-3.11 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)