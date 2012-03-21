* AECO up C$0.03 at C$1.82/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 Canadian spot natural gas prices edged up on Wednesday as forecasters called for cooler temperatures in the East by early next week. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 3 Canadian cents to average C$1.82 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.79 and C$1.88 a GJ. Environment Canada said temperatures in Toronto are expected to stay well above seasonal average lows through the weekend, but fall below freezing early next week. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above normal for the next two weeks. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.77 billion cubic feet, 36 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.18 bcf into the system and a net 105 mmcf was injected storage facilities in the province. Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $2.57 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.22 per mmBtu, down 5 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/21/12 3/20/12 Bal. March C$1.77-1.82 C$1.76-1.81 April C$1.82-1.87 C$1.79-1.84 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.83-2.88 C$2.84-2.89 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)