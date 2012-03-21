* AECO up C$0.03 at C$1.82/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 Canadian spot natural
gas prices edged up on Wednesday as forecasters called for
cooler temperatures in the East by early next week.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 3 Canadian cents to average C$1.82 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.79 and C$1.88 a GJ.
Environment Canada said temperatures in Toronto are expected
to stay well above seasonal average lows through the weekend,
but fall below freezing early next week.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above
normal for the next two weeks.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.77 billion cubic
feet, 36 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.18 bcf into the system and a net 105
mmcf was injected storage facilities in the province.
Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $2.57 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.22 per mmBtu, down 5
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/21/12 3/20/12
Bal. March C$1.77-1.82 C$1.76-1.81
April C$1.82-1.87 C$1.79-1.84
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.83-2.88 C$2.84-2.89
