* AECO up C$0.03 at C$2.08/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 6 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Monday as forecasters called for colder temperatures in Eastern Canada and in big U.S. markets by the end of the week. Spot gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta rose 3 Canadian cents from Monday to average C$2.08 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.05 and C$2.11 a GJ. Environment Canada said Toronto low temperatures will be at or above normal through Friday, then fall a few degrees below the seasonal norm over the weekend. Southern Alberta temperatures are forecast to remain warmer than average through the period. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to also cool to below normal later this week and early next week before warming again. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.08 billion cubic feet, 281 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.5 bcf into the system and a net 391 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices rose from preweekend levels. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, gained 2 cents to an average $3.02 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.62 per mmBtu, up 12 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/6/12 2/3/12 Bal. February C$2.04-2.09 C$2.05-2.10 March C$2.10-2.15 C$2.08-2.13 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.07-3.12 C$2.97-3.02 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)