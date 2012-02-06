* AECO up C$0.03 at C$2.08/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 6 Canadian spot
natural gas prices rose on Monday as forecasters called for
colder temperatures in Eastern Canada and in big U.S. markets by
the end of the week.
Spot gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta rose 3
Canadian cents from Monday to average C$2.08 a gigajoule. Deals
were done between C$2.05 and C$2.11 a GJ.
Environment Canada said Toronto low temperatures will be at
or above normal through Friday, then fall a few degrees below
the seasonal norm over the weekend. Southern Alberta
temperatures are forecast to remain warmer than average through
the period.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to also cool to below
normal later this week and early next week before warming again.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.08 billion cubic
feet, 281 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.5 bcf into the system and a net 391
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices rose from preweekend levels. Spot gas at
Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, gained 2 cents to
an average $3.02 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.62 per mmBtu, up 12
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/6/12 2/3/12
Bal. February C$2.04-2.09 C$2.05-2.10
March C$2.10-2.15 C$2.08-2.13
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.07-3.12 C$2.97-3.02
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)