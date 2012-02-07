* AECO up C$0.04 to C$2.12/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Tuesday as forecasters called for colder weather in Eastern Canada and big U.S. markets and Alberta short-term supplies eased. Spot gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta rose 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.12 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.08 and C$2.16 a GJ. Environment Canada said Toronto low temperatures will be at or above normal through Friday, then fall a few degrees below the seasonal norm over the weekend. Southern Alberta temperatures are forecast to remain warmer than average through the period. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to below normal later this week and early next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.75 billion cubic feet, 49 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.45 bcf into the system and a net 388 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, gained 11 cents to an average $3.13 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border was unchanged at an average $2.62 per mmBtu. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/7/12 2/6/12 Bal. February C$2.03-2.08 C$2.04-2.90 March C$2.09-2.14 C$2.10-2.15 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.98-3.03 C$3.07-3.12 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)