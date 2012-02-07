* AECO up C$0.04 to C$2.12/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Canadian spot
natural gas prices rose on Tuesday as forecasters called for
colder weather in Eastern Canada and big U.S. markets and
Alberta short-term supplies eased.
Spot gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta rose 4
Canadian cents to average C$2.12 a gigajoule. Deals were done
between C$2.08 and C$2.16 a GJ.
Environment Canada said Toronto low temperatures will be at
or above normal through Friday, then fall a few degrees below
the seasonal norm over the weekend. Southern Alberta
temperatures are forecast to remain warmer than average through
the period.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to below normal
later this week and early next week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.75 billion cubic
feet, 49 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.45 bcf into the system and a net 388
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, gained 11 cents to an average $3.13 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border was unchanged at an average $2.62 per
mmBtu.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/7/12 2/6/12
Bal. February C$2.03-2.08 C$2.04-2.90
March C$2.09-2.14 C$2.10-2.15
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.98-3.03 C$3.07-3.12
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)