* AECO down C$0.07 to C$2.05/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 8 Canadian spot
natural gas prices fell on Wednesday, dropping with futures on
concerns that mild temperatures this winter have sapped demand
and will result in high inventories.
Spot gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta fell 7
Canadian cents to average C$2.05 a gigajoule. Deals were done
between C$2.03 and C$2.07 a GJ.
Environment Canada said Toronto low temperatures will be
above normal through Saturday, then fall a few degrees below the
seasonal norm for the next two days. Southern Alberta lows will
be cooler than average until Monday.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average near
normal or slightly below for the next five days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.67 billion cubic
feet, 147 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.33 bcf into the system and a net 675
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, fell 10 cents to an average $3.03 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border fell 11 cents to average $2.51 per
mmBtu.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/8/12 2/7/12
Bal. February C$2.01-2.06 C$2.03-2.08
March C$2.03-2.08 C$2.09-2.14
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.95-3.00 C$2.98-3.03
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)