* AECO up C$0.08 to C$2.14/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 10 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Friday on tight Alberta short-term supplies and the prospect of a cold weekend in most markets. Spot gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta gained 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.14 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.11 and C$2.19 a GJ. Environment Canada said Toronto low temperatures will be below normal through Sunday then climb back above average through Thursday. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be below normal Saturday and then stay above seasonal average lows for the next five days. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average below normal for the next few days, then moderate to above normal again by early next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.58 billion cubic feet, 222 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.31 bcf into the system and a net 847 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 12 cents to average $3.15 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border rose 12 cents to average $2.60 per mmBtu. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/10/12 2/9/12 Bal. February C$2.11-2.16 C$2.05-2.10 March C$2.07-2.12 C$2.04-2.09 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.06-3.11 C$3.00-3.05 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)