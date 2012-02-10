* AECO up C$0.08 to C$2.14/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 10 Canadian spot
natural gas prices rose on Friday on tight Alberta short-term
supplies and the prospect of a cold weekend in most markets.
Spot gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta gained 8
Canadian cents to average C$2.14 a gigajoule. Deals were done
between C$2.11 and C$2.19 a GJ.
Environment Canada said Toronto low temperatures will be
below normal through Sunday then climb back above average
through Thursday. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to
be below normal Saturday and then stay above seasonal average
lows for the next five days.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average below normal
for the next few days, then moderate to above normal again by
early next week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.58 billion cubic
feet, 222 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.31 bcf into the system and a net 847
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 12 cents to average $3.15 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border rose 12 cents to average $2.60 per
mmBtu.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/10/12 2/9/12
Bal. February C$2.11-2.16 C$2.05-2.10
March C$2.07-2.12 C$2.04-2.09
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.06-3.11 C$3.00-3.05
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)