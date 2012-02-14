* AECO up C$0.04 to C$2.08/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 14 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Tuesday, despite forecasts of mild weather in major markets, as futures jumped on a round of technical buying. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.08 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.03 and C$2.12 a GJ. Environment Canada said both Toronto and southern Alberta low temperatures are forecast to be above normal for the next six days. After a cold weekend, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above normal this week as well. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.8 billion cubic feet, close to operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.35 bcf into the system and a net 750 million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices also strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 6 cents to average $3.06 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border gained 8 cents to average $2.59 per mmBtu. ($1=$1 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/14/12 2/13/12 Bal. February C$2.06-2.11 C$1.97-2.02 March C$2.05-2.10 C$2.01-2.06 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.17-3.22 C$3.07-3.12 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)