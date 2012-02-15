* AECO down C$0.06 to C$2.02/GJ
* Export prices weaken
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 15 Canadian spot
natural gas prices fell on Wednesday as mild weather continued
to limit demand and futures dropped.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 6 Canadian cents to average C$2.02 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.03 and C$2.12 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto are
expected to be above normal for five of the next six days.
southern Alberta lows will be warmer than usual through Tuesday.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above
normal this week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.8 billion cubic
feet, close to operator TransCanada Corp's target line
pack.
Producers delivered 10.29 bcf into the system and a net 797
million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dropped a penny to average
$3.05 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border fell 7 cents to average $2.52 per
mmBtu.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/14/12 2/14/12
Bal. February C$1.96-2.01 C$2.06-2.11
March C$1.96-2.01 C$2.05-2.10
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.24-3.29 C$3.17-3.22
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)