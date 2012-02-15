* AECO down C$0.06 to C$2.02/GJ * Export prices weaken CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 15 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Wednesday as mild weather continued to limit demand and futures dropped. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 6 Canadian cents to average C$2.02 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.03 and C$2.12 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto are expected to be above normal for five of the next six days. southern Alberta lows will be warmer than usual through Tuesday. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above normal this week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.8 billion cubic feet, close to operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.29 bcf into the system and a net 797 million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dropped a penny to average $3.05 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border fell 7 cents to average $2.52 per mmBtu. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/14/12 2/14/12 Bal. February C$1.96-2.01 C$2.06-2.11 March C$1.96-2.01 C$2.05-2.10 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.24-3.29 C$3.17-3.22 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)