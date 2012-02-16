* AECO down C$0.01 to C$2.01/GJ * Export prices weaken CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Canadian spot natural gas prices eased on Thursday as more mild weather and ample field suppies overshadowed a report showing a larger-than-expected draw from U.S. storage. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta dipped 1 Canadian cent to average C$2.01 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.97 and C$2.07 a GJ. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States fell by 127 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 120 bcf. Canadian storage volumes fell 2.3 percent to 540.4 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 76.2 percent full on average, compared with 40.5 percent 12 months earlier. Environment Canada said low temperatures both in Toronto and in southern Alberta are expected to be above normal for most of the next six days. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above normal this week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.9 billion cubic feet, 102 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.33 bcf into the system and a net 673 million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 8 cents to average $2.97 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.50 per mmBtu, down 2 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/16/12 2/15/12 Bal. February C$2.03-2.08 C$1.96-2.01 March C$2.00-2.05 C$1.96-2.01 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.12-3.17 C$3.24-3.29 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)