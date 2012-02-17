* AECO up C$0.13 to C$2.14/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend as futures climbed and short-term supplies in Alberta tightened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 13 Canadian cents to average C$2.14 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.12 and C$2.17 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in both Toronto and southern Alberta are expected to be at or above normal for most of the next six days. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above normal this week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.65 billion cubic feet, 148 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.33 bcf into the system and a net 673 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices also strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 17 cents to average $3.14 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.68 per mmBtu, up 18 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/17/12 2/16/12 Bal. February C$2.09-2.14 C$2.03-2.08 March C$2.10-2.10 C$2.00-2.05 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.11-3.16 C$3.12-3.17 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)