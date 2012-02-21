* AECO down C$0.07 to C$2.07/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Tuesday as short-term supplies increased and forecasters called for mild temperatures in major markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 7 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.07 a gigajoule. Deals were done in a tight range between C$2.06 and C$2.09 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto are expected to be above normal for most of the next six days. Southern Alberta temperatures are forecast to be at or above normal through Friday, then drop through the weekend. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above normal for the next five days, then cool to seasonal or slightly below later this week and early next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.85 billion cubic feet, 43 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.34 bcf into the system and a net 674 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents from Friday to average $3.10 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.58 per mmBtu, down 10 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/21/12 2/17/12 Bal. February C$2.09-2.14 C$2.09-2.14 March C$2.04-2.09 C$2.10-2.10 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.09-3.14 C$3.11-3.16 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)