* AECO down C$0.07 to C$2.07/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 Canadian spot
natural gas prices fell on Tuesday as short-term supplies
increased and forecasters called for mild temperatures in major
markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 7 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.07 a gigajoule.
Deals were done in a tight range between C$2.06 and C$2.09 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto are
expected to be above normal for most of the next six days.
Southern Alberta temperatures are forecast to be at or above
normal through Friday, then drop through the weekend.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above
normal for the next five days, then cool to seasonal or slightly
below later this week and early next week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.85 billion cubic
feet, 43 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.34 bcf into the system and a net 674
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents from Friday to
average $3.10 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.58 per mmBtu, down 10
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/21/12 2/17/12
Bal. February C$2.09-2.14 C$2.09-2.14
March C$2.04-2.09 C$2.10-2.10
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.09-3.14 C$3.11-3.16
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)