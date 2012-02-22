* AECO down C$0.03 to C$2.04/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 22 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Wednesday on high short-term supplies and forecasts for mild temperatures in major markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 3 Canadian cents to average C$2.04 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.00 and C$2.08 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be at or above normal for the next six days. Southern Alberta temperatures are forecast to be above normal until Sunday, when temperatures will fall to a degree or two under the average before warming on Tuesday. After some mild midweek weather, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to seasonal or slightly below-seasonal levels later this week and early next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.89 billion cubic feet, 89 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.22 bcf into the system and a net 674 million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 10 cents to average $3.00 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.65 per mmBtu, up 7 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/21/12 2/21/12 Bal. February C$2.04-2.09 C$2.09-2.14 March C$2.01-2.06 C$2.04-2.09 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.09-3.14 C$3.09-3.14 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)