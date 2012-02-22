* AECO down C$0.03 to C$2.04/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 22 Canadian spot
natural gas prices fell on Wednesday on high short-term supplies
and forecasts for mild temperatures in major markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 3 Canadian cents to average C$2.04 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.00 and C$2.08 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
at or above normal for the next six days. Southern Alberta
temperatures are forecast to be above normal until Sunday, when
temperatures will fall to a degree or two under the average
before warming on Tuesday.
After some mild midweek weather, AccuWeather.com expects
temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key
gas-consuming regions, to cool to seasonal or slightly
below-seasonal levels later this week and early next week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.89 billion cubic
feet, 89 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.22 bcf into the system and a net 674
million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 10 cents to average $3.00 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.65 per mmBtu, up 7 cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/21/12 2/21/12
Bal. February C$2.04-2.09 C$2.09-2.14
March C$2.01-2.06 C$2.04-2.09
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.09-3.14 C$3.09-3.14
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)