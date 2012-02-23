* AECO up C$0.04 to C$2.08/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Thursday on a drop in short-term Alberta supply and a larger than expected draw on U.S. inventories last week. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.08 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.01 and C$2.12 a GJ. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration report said gas inventories fell last week by 166 billion cubic feet to 2.595 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 158-bcf decline. In Canada, stocks fell last week by 19.1 bcf, or 3.5 percent, to 521.3 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week 73.6 percent full. A year earlier they were at 37.7 percent of capacity. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be mostly above normal through Wednesday. Southern Alberta temperatures are forecast to be warmer than usual for four of the next six days. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to be seasonal or slightly above seasonal later this week and early next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.79 billion cubic feet, 17 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.31 bcf into the system and a net 504 million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices also rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 8 cents to average $3.08 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.67 per mmBtu, up 2 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/23/12 2/22/12 Bal. February C$2.06-2.11 C$2.04-2.09 March C$1.99-2.04 C$2.01-2.06 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.10-3.15 C$3.09-3.14 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)