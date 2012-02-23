* AECO up C$0.04 to C$2.08/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 Canadian spot
natural gas prices rose on Thursday on a drop in short-term
Alberta supply and a larger than expected draw on U.S.
inventories last week.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.08 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.01 and C$2.12 a GJ.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration report said gas inventories fell last week by 166
billion cubic feet to 2.595 trillion cubic feet. Traders and
analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 158-bcf
decline.
In Canada, stocks fell last week by 19.1 bcf, or 3.5
percent, to 521.3 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian
storage facilities ended the week 73.6 percent full. A year
earlier they were at 37.7 percent of capacity.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
mostly above normal through Wednesday. Southern Alberta
temperatures are forecast to be warmer than usual for four of
the next six days.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to be seasonal or
slightly above seasonal later this week and early next week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.79 billion cubic
feet, 17 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.31 bcf into the system and a net 504
million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices also rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 8 cents to average $3.08 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.67 per mmBtu, up 2 cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/23/12 2/22/12
Bal. February C$2.06-2.11 C$2.04-2.09
March C$1.99-2.04 C$2.01-2.06
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.10-3.15 C$3.09-3.14
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)