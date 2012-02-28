* AECO down C$0.17 at C$1.86/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 Canadian spot natural gas prices dropped to 10-year lows on Tuesday as mild weather in big markets cut into demand and futures fell. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 17 Canadian cents to average C$1.86 a gigajoule, the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.82 and C$1.90 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be above normal through Saturday and then dip to more normal levels. Southern Alberta temperatures are forecast to stay below normal through Friday, and then turn warmer than usual through Monday. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.54 billion cubic feet, 300 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.27 bcf into the system and a net 1.82 bcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 11 cents to average $2.88 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.54 per mmBtu, down 21 cents. ($1=$1 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 2/28/12 2/27/12 Bal. February C$1.86-1.91 C$1.94-1.99 March C$1.78-1.83 C$1.91-1.96 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.86-2.91 C$3.00-3.05 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)