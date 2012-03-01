* AECO drops C$0.02 to C$1.85/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, March 1 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell to a 10-year low on Thursday on a disappointing storage report and weak demand due to mild temperatures. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.85 a gigajoule, the lowest since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.79 and C$1.89 a GJ. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gas inventories fell last week by 82 billion cubic feet to 2.513 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 90-bcf decline. U.S. stocks are at a record for this time and are likely to end winter at an all-time high, particularly with no extreme cold on the horizon. In Canada, stock fell by 9.8 bcf, or 1.9 percent, last week to 511.5 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Storage facilities ended the week 72.2 percent full. A year earlier they were at 33.9 percent of capacity. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be mostly above normal for the next six days. Southern Alberta temperatures are forecast to rise above normal on Saturday and stay warmer than usual through Tuesday. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, mostly to average above normal for the next 10 days Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.51 bcf, 290 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.27 bcf into the system and a net 1.47 bcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $2.97 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.50 per mmBtu, up 1 cent. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/01/12 2/29/12 Bal. March C$1.71-1.76 C$1.80-1.85 April C$1.80-1.85 C$1.89-1.94 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.81-2.86 C$2.88-2.93 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)