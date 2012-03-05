* AECO drops C$0.07 to C$1.77/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 Canadian spot
natural gas prices fell to yet another 10-year low on Monday as
mild temperatures continue to limit demand for the fuel.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 7 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.77 a gigajoule,
the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.73
and C$1.83 a GJ.
Prices for the fuel have dropped 46 percent over the past 12
months and are down by nearly a third since the beginning of the
year due to a mild winter in much of North America.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
cooler than usual on Tuesday and then warm to above normal for
the next five days. Southern Alberta temperatures will be at, or
above, normal through Sunday.
After some early week cool weather in the Northeast, the
U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on
Sunday called for above or much-above-normal readings for nearly
the entire country.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.48 billion cubic
feet, 325 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.35 bcf into the system and a net 364
million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents from Friday to average
$2.82 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.28 per mmBtu, up 4 cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/05/12 3/02/12
Bal. March C$1.67-1.72 C$1.75-1.80
April C$1.71-1.76 C$1.77-1.82
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.83-2.88
(Reporting by Scott Haggett Editing by Peter Galloway)