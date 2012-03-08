* AECO falls C$0.05 to C$1.63/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, March 8 Canadian spot
natural gas prices sank to a fresh decade low on Thursday as
U.S. data showed a smaller than expected drop in inventories and
the weather remained unseasonably mild.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 5 Canadian cents to average C$1.63 a gigajoule, the lowest
level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.57 and C$1.65
a GJ.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
in the United States fell by 80 billion cubic feet last week,
compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 84
bcf.
Canadian storage volumes fell 3.5 percent to 491.6 bcf.
Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 69.4
percent full on average, compared with 30.5 percent 12 months
earlier.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in
southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for most of the
next six days, in some cases by several degrees.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal
for most of the next two weeks.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.7 bcf, 87 million
cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.3 bcf into the system and a net 439
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 1 cent to average $2.72 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.09 per mmBtu, down 6
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/08/12 3/07/12
Bal. March C$1.58-1.63 C$1.64-1.69
April C$1.63-1.68 C$1.67-1.72
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.66-1.71 C$2.72-1.77
