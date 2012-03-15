* AECO rises C$0.02 to C$1.73/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, March 15 Canadian spot
natural gas rose on Thursday after U.S. data showed a
larger-than-expected weekly storage withdrawal and futures
gained ground.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.73 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.69 and C$1.79 a GJ.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
in the United States fell by 64 billion cubic feet last week,
compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 57
bcf.
Canadian storage volumes fell 2.6 percent to 478.9 bcf.
Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 67.6
percent full on average, compared with just 28.3 percent 12
months earlier.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in
southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for the next
six days, in some cases by several degrees.
The U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Tuesday again called for above or much-above normal
readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the United States.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.52 billion cubic
feet, 278 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.1 bcf into the system and a net 114
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 5 cents to average $2.51 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.19 per mmBtu, up 2 cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/15/12 3/14/12
Bal. March C$1.72-1.77 C$1.67-1.72
April C$1.78-1.83 C$1.73-1.78
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.85-2.90 C$2.82-2.87
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones Editing by Peter Galloway)