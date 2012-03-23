* AECO down C$0.04 at C$1.80/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, March 23 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Friday on lower weekend demand and mild weather forecasts. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.80 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.76 and C$1.83 a GJ. Environment Canada said temperatures in Toronto are expected to stay well above seasonal average lows for much of the next six days, only falling below normal on Tuesday. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above normal for the next two weeks. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.87 billion cubic feet, 67 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.95 bcf into the system and a net 94 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 12 cents to average $2.47, down 12 cents. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.03 per mmBtu, down 15 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/23/12 3/22/12 Bal. March C$1.74-1.79 C$1.81-1.86 April C$1.80-1.85 C$1.81-1.86 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.83-2.88 C$2.83-2.88 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)