* AECO down C$0.14 at C$1.66/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, March 26 Canadian spot natural gas prices dropped on Monday on forecasts for mild weather and abundant short-term supply in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 16 Canadian cents to average C$1.66 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.63 and C$1.69 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto were expected to be below the seasonal average on Tuesday and then warm to at or above average through Sunday. After a cool start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal by midweek. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.39 billion cubic feet, 587 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.06 bcf into the system and a net 89 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 7 cents from Friday to average $2.54 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.04 per mmBtu, up 1 cent. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/26/12 3/22/12 Bal. March C$1.68-1.73 C$1.81-1.86 April C$1.72-1.77 C$1.81-1.86 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.83-2.88 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)