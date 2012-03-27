* AECO down C$0.13 at C$1.53/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, March 27 Canadian spot gas
prices dropped to a new decade low on Tuesday on mild weather
forecasts and a short-term glut of supplies in Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 13 Canadian cents to average C$1.53 a gigajoule, the lowest
level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.45 and C$1.60
a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in
southern Alberta are expected to be above the seasonal average
for most of the next six days.
After some cool early-week weather, AccuWeather.com expects
temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key
gas-consuming regions, to average above normal for the next 10
days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.5 billion cubic
feet, 699 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.17 bcf into the system and a net 417
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $2.48
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.89 per mmBtu, down 15
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/27/12 3/26/12
Bal. March C$1.68-1.73 C$1.68-1.73
April C$1.72-1.77 C$1.72-1.77
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.87-2.82
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)