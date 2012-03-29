* AECO down C$0.03 at C$1.56/GJ
* Export prices fall
March 29 Canadian spot natural gas fell on
Thursday as mild weather kept demand low and futures fell on a
bullish storage report.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 3 Canadian cents to average C$1.56 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.52 and C$1.60 a GJ.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said U.S. gas inventories rose last week by 57
billion cubic feet to 2.437 trillion cubic feet.
It was the second build in 2012 and drove stocks further into
record territory for this time of year, sharply widening the
surplus to year-ago and the five-year average.
In Canada, stocks last week rose 9.5 bcf, or 2 percent, to
490.2 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage
facilities ended the week 69.2 percent full. A year earlier they
were 27.7 percent full.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in
southern Alberta are expected to be mostly above the seasonal
average for most of the next six days.
After some cool early-week weather, AccuWeather.com expects
temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key
gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above normal for the
next two weeks.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.02 billion cubic
feet, 213 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.12 bcf into the system and a net 272
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $2.43
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.83 per mmBtu, down 5
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/29/12 3/28/12
Bal. March C$1.53-1.58 C$1.58-1.63
April C$1.58-1.63 C$1.63-1.68
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.64-2.69 C$2.75-2.80
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)