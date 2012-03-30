* AECO up C$0.04 at C$1.60/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, March 30 Canadian spot gas prices edged up on Friday despite mild weather as companies staged an end-of-season net storage injection in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.60 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.57 and C$1.65 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in southern Alberta are expected to be above seasonal averages for most of the next six days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.9 billion cubic feet, 142 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.21 bcf into the system and a net 347 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 8 cents to average $2.35 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.95 per mmBtu, up 12 cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 3/30/12 3/29/12 April C$1.62-1.67 C$1.58-1.63 May C$1.62-1.67 n/a Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.74-2.79 C$2.64-2.69 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Marguerita Choy)