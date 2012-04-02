* AECO down C$0.02 at C$1.58/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, April 2 Canadian spot gas prices edged lower on Monday on mild weather and plentiful short-term supply in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 2 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.58 a gigajoule. Deals were done in a tight range between C$1.57 and C$1.59 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in southern Alberta are expected to be close to seasonal averages for most of the next six days. The U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and normal readings along the East Coast. Some below-normal temperatures were expected only in the West. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.16 billion cubic feet, 360 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.29 bcf into the system and a net 642 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell a 1 cent from Friday to average $2.34 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.96 per mmBtu, up 1 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/02/12 3/30/12 Bal. April C$1.60-1.65 C$1.62-1.67 May C$1.65-1.70 C$1.62-1.67 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.78-2.83 C$2.74-2.79 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)