* AECO up C$0.06 at C$1.71/GJ * Export prices rise CALGARY, Alberta, April 4 Canadian spot gas prices rose for a second day on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather in major markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 6 Canadian cents to average C$1.71 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.69 and C$1.73 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will dip to a few degrees below normal on Friday and then be at or above average through Tuesday. Southern Alberta lows are expected to be colder than average through the weekend. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast to average above normal for the next five days, then cool to slightly below normal by early next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.92 billion cubic feet, 117 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.27 bcf into the system and a net 873 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 5 cents to average $2.50 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.09 per mmBtu, up a three cents. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/04/12 4/03/12 Bal. April C$1.63-1.68 C$1.64-1.69 May C$1.71-1.76 C$1.69-1.74 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.77-2.82 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Alden Bentley)