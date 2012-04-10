* AECO up C$0.02 at C$1.67/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, April 10 Canadian spot natural
gas rose on Tuesday despite forecasts for mild weather in most
markets as short-term supply in Alberta tightened.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.67 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.65 and C$1.71 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
close to normal or slightly warmer than average over the next
week. Southern Alberta lows are expected to be at or above the
seasonal average through Monday.
The U.S. National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Monday called for above-normal readings for about the
eastern third of the nation and along much of the West Coast and
below-normal readings across the mid-Continent.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.97 billion cubic
feet, 823 million cubic feet below operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.28 bcf into the system and a net 317
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $2.34 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.82 per mmBtu, down 4
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/10/12 4/09/12
Bal. April C$1.59-1.64 C$1.59-1.64
May C$1.61-1.66 C$1.61-1.66
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.74-2.79 C$2.74-2.79
