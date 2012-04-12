* AECO down C$0.12 at C$1.51/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, April 12 Canadian spot natural
gas fell to its lowest in a decade on Thursday despite a bullish
storage report, as mild temperatures in most markets continued
to limit demand for the fuel.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 12 Canadian cents to average C$1.51 a gigajoule, the lowest
since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.48 and C$1.55 a GJ.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration report said gas inventories rose 8 billion cubic
feet to 2.487 trillion cubic feet last week. Traders and
analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 25 bcf.
In Canada, stocks were nearly unchanged last week, dropping
just 100 million cubic feet to 492.5 bcf, Canadian Enerdata
reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week 69.6
percent full. A year earlier they were at 27.4 percent of
capacity.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
close to normal or a few degrees warmer than average over the
next week. Southern Alberta lows will be mostly warmer than the
seasonal average through Wednesday.
The U.S. National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook
issued Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for
about the eastern third and western third of the nation and some
below-normal readings across the mid-Continent.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.46 billion cubic
feet, 343 million cubic feet below operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.25 bcf into the system and a net 343
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $2.29
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.78 per mmBtu, down 5
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/12/12 4/11/12
Bal. April C$1.45-1.50 C$1.53-1.58
May C$1.52-1.57 C$1.57-1.62
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.68-2.73 C$2.74-2.79
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)