* AECO up C$0.05 at C$1.54/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, April 16 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Monday from 10-year lows on a drop in short-term Alberta supplies. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 5 Canadian cents to average C$1.54 a gigajoule, after dropping on Friday to its lowest since July 2002. Deals were done on Monday between C$1.52 and C$1.56 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be warmer than average for most of the next six days, with the exception of a brief cool down on Wednesday. Southern Alberta lows will hover around seasonal values. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast to average above normal this week, while the Midwest, another key gas consuming region, is expected to see mostly below-normal readings for the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.1 billion cubic feet, 701 million cubic feet over operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.08 bcf into the system and a net 218 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 5 cents from Friday to average $2.27 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border was flat and an average $1.76 per mmBtu. ($1=$1.00 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/16/12 4/13/12 Bal. April C$1.45-1.50 C$1.45-1.50 May C$1.45-1.50 C$1.46-1.51 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.64-2.69 C$2.62-2.67 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)