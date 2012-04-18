* AECO rises C$0.01 at C$1.54/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, April 18 Canadian spot natural
gas prices edged higher on Wednesday as forecasts called for
cooler weather in some markets, raising demand for the fuel.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 1 Canadian cent to average C$1.54 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.52 and C$1.57 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
mostly at or below the seasonal average over the next six days,
though Friday and Saturday will be warmer than usual. Southern
Alberta lows will be at or above the average through Tuesday.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
to average above normal this week, then cool to slightly below
normal early next week. The Midwest, another key gas-consuming
region, should have mostly below-normal readings for the period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.44 billion cubic
feet, 360 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.2 bcf into the system and a net 85
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.23 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border rose 8 cents to average $1.76 per
mmBtu.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/18/12 4/17/12
Bal. April C$1.50-1.55 C$1.44-1.49
May C$1.47-1.52 C$1.45-1.50
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.56-2.61 C$2.56-2.61
