* AECO rises C$0.01 at C$1.54/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, April 18 Canadian spot natural gas prices edged higher on Wednesday as forecasts called for cooler weather in some markets, raising demand for the fuel. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 1 Canadian cent to average C$1.54 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.52 and C$1.57 a GJ. Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be mostly at or below the seasonal average over the next six days, though Friday and Saturday will be warmer than usual. Southern Alberta lows will be at or above the average through Tuesday. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast to average above normal this week, then cool to slightly below normal early next week. The Midwest, another key gas-consuming region, should have mostly below-normal readings for the period. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.44 billion cubic feet, 360 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.2 bcf into the system and a net 85 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.23 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border rose 8 cents to average $1.76 per mmBtu. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 4/18/12 4/17/12 Bal. April C$1.50-1.55 C$1.44-1.49 May C$1.47-1.52 C$1.45-1.50 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.56-2.61 C$2.56-2.61 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)